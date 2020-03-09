Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harsh Vardhan: Coronavirus under control but no room for complacency| Oneindia News

Harsh Vardhan: Coronavirus under control but no room for complacency| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Harsh Vardhan: Coronavirus under control but no room for complacency| Oneindia News

Harsh Vardhan: Coronavirus under control but no room for complacency| Oneindia News

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefed the media on the government's preparedness for dealing with the Coronavirus.

He stressed that there was no room for complacency and that the authorities were dealing with the outbreakon a war footing.

#CoronavirusOutbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NCDCDelhi

National Center For Disease Control RT @ANI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: On 18 January we started universal screening on 7 airports and now 30 airports have been p… 20 minutes ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Dr Harsh Vardhan: On 18 January we started universal screening on 7 airports and now 30 airports have been put unde… https://t.co/ABrJ5flOKq 13 hours ago

DawoodAliDar1

Dawood Ali Dar (داوود علی) RT @GulistanNewsTV: union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: On 18 January we started universal screening on 7 airports and now 30 airports… 14 hours ago

GulistanNewsTV

Gulistan News union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: On 18 January we started universal screening on 7 airports and now 30 airpo… https://t.co/tL8bgugcc6 14 hours ago

RitamEnglish

Ritam English Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: On 18 January we started universal screening on 7 airports and now 30 airpo… https://t.co/rFSnF3wrmN 14 hours ago

vaibhav8510

Vaibhav Sharma Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: On 18 January we started universal screening on 7 airports and now 30 airpo… https://t.co/9nv7qqHxcM 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News [Video]Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.