Monday morning forecast 3/9/2020

MOISTURE, WHICH MAKES IT VERYWET BUT NOT VERY COLD.

AS ARESULT EXPECTRAIN WEST OF THE I-5 CORRIDORTODAY WITH A GOOD SOAKINGFOR ALL OF KERN COUNTY TOMORROWINTO WEDNESDAY.BAKERSFIELD COULD PICK UP HALFAN INCH OF RAIN IN STORMTOTAL WITH AN INCH OR TWOPOSSIBLE IN THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS!

THAT'S ENOUGH THATTHE WEATHERPREDICTION CENTER HAS ISSUED "ASLIGHT RISK FOREXCESSIVE RAINFALL" FOR OURREGION TOMORROW --MEANING IT COULD EXCEED FLASHFLOODING POTENTIAL ANDLEAVE US WITH A SLIGHT CHANCEFOR MUDSLIDES AND ROCKSLIDES,PARTICULARLY ON THE SOUTH-FACING MOUNTAIN SLOPES.

THOSEMOUNTAINS ONLY SEE SNOW AT THEVERY HIGHEST ELEVATIONS, WITHTHE SNOW LEVEL EXPECTED TOREMAIN ABOVE 6,500 FEET.THERE'S ALSO A "SLIGHT RISK FORTHUNDERSTORMS" FROM THE STORMPREDICTION CENTER FOR OUR REGIONTOMORROW,WHICH INCLUDES THE CHANCE THOSECELLS COULD PRODUCENOT JUST HEAVY LOCALIZED RAIN,BUT ALSO SMALL HAIL, DANGEROUSCLOUD-TO-GROUND LIGHTNING, GUSTYWINDS ANDPOTENTIALLY EVEN FUNNEL CLOUDS.TOMORROW IS THE WETTEST BUTWE'LL STILL HAVE RAIN WEDNESDAYAS THE HEART OF THE STORM ISMOVING ONSHORE, ANDTHEN THERE'S WRAP-AROUNDMOISTURE POSSIBLE ONTHURSDAY TOO.

TEMPERATURES EACHDAY THROUGH THISPERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO STAYSEASONAL IN THE UPPER 60SAND LOW 70S.WE'LL BE BRIEFLY DRYING UP ANDCLEARING OUT FRIDAY INTOSATURDAY WITH A RETURN TO MOSTLYSUNNY 70S BEFORE ANEW PACIFIC NORTHWEST STORMBRINGING A CHANCE OFSHOWERS SOUTH TO OUR REGION ONSUNDAY.(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THIS