Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Inc. > Apple iPhone sales plunge in China

Apple iPhone sales plunge in China

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Apple iPhone sales plunge in China

Apple iPhone sales plunge in China

Apple sold fewer than half a million smartphones in China in February as the coronavirus outbreak halved demand for all such devices.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Apple iPhone sales plunge in China

The coronavirus taking a big bite out of Apple in one of its core markets: China.

Apple's iPhone sales there plummeted 61% in February.

That followed travel curbs the Chinese government put in place in late January.

Residents were asked to avoid public places.

Those restrictions came just ahead of a major gift-giving holiday, the Lunar New Year festival.

And those curbs stayed largely in place through most of February.

Chinese government data showed the company sold fewer than half a million iPhones.

That drop was steeper than the nearly 55% fall in the overall market for mobile phone brands in China, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Android brands saw shipments decline 54%.

Last month, CEO Tim Cook had warned Wall Street that the company would not hit its initial revenue targets for the current quarter due to demand issues.

The coronavirus outbreak had forced Apple to shut its branded stores in China for at least two weeks in February.

Apple shares plunged in early trading Monday amid a steep sell-off in the markets.



Recent related news from verified sources

Apple iPhone sales down 60% in China in February as coronavirus hit

Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China across February as the region enforced restrictions on...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •Mashable


COVID-19 Coronavirus: Impact on Apple's iPhone, Mac and WWDC

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DiariesPolar

Polar Bear Diaries RT @DiariesPolar: "Apple smartphone sales in China were halved in February" #ChinaVirus #AppleCrash https://t.co/5eUhlv6Uun 2 hours ago

10F01C0

10F01C0 Apple's iPhone Sales Down More Than 50% in China: Report The coronavirus outbreak triggered a steep iPhone demand… https://t.co/HsDdvxgGJp 3 hours ago

DiariesPolar

Polar Bear Diaries "Apple smartphone sales in China were halved in February" #ChinaVirus #AppleCrash https://t.co/5eUhlv6Uun 3 hours ago

albrecht_george

George Albrecht Apple iPhone sales plunge in China https://t.co/7cpDwdFYTc via @Yahoo 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Sells Less iPhones In China Due To Coronavirus [Video]Apple Sells Less iPhones In China Due To Coronavirus

Apple Sells Less iPhones In China Due To Coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Apple's China sales slump as shoppers stay home [Video]Apple's China sales slump as shoppers stay home

Sales for Apple and other smartphone makers slumped in China in February as the coronavirus kept shoppers at home. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.