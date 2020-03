How to file your 2019 taxes for FREE!

IF YOU'RE EXPECTING A REFUNDTHIS YEAR..

DOING YOUR TAXESMAY NOT BE A BURDEN MEAMTIMEIF YOU OWE THIS YEAR..

HEREARE SOME WAYS THAT COULD HELPYOU SAVE ON COSTS.

IF YOU MAKEUNDER 69-THOUSAND DOLLARS AYEAR..( AS AN INDIVIDUAL ORTOTAL WHEN FILING JOINTLY) THEIRS AND THE STATE OF ARIZONAOFFER FREE FILING OPTIONSALTHOUGH EACH PARTNER HASTHEIR OWN ELGIBILTYREQUIREMENTS..

FOR EXAMPLE..FOR H AND R BOCK YOU HAVE TOMEET THE INCOME REQUIREMENTAND BE UNDER THE AGE OF 51ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY ORQUALIFIED FOR A TAX INCOMECREDIT.

TO HELP SORT THROUGHTHIS THE IRS OFFERS A "FREEFILE ONLINE LOOK UP TOOL" YOUCAN PLUG IN YOUR AGE..INCOME..

AND ANSWER A FEWOTHER QUESTIONS TO BE MATCHEDWITH THE BEST FILING OPTION.((NAT- TYPING OR SOMETHING TOBREAK IT UP)) IF YOU MAKE MORETHAN 69-THOUSAND DOLLARS AYEAR..

YOU MAY BE ABLE TO FILEFOR FREE THROUGH MY FREE TAXESDOT COM..

ITS A SERVICEOFFERED BY UNITED WAY..

THEREIS NOT INCOME LIMIT THIS YEAR..

BUT ONLY WORKS WITH REGULARWAGE INCOME..

IF YOU MADEMONEY DRIVING FOR UBER ORLYFT..

THOSE FORMS AREN'TINCLUDED.

IF YOUR IN THEMILITARY..

ACTIVE DUTY..

GUARDOR RESERVE..

YOU CAN USEMIL-TAX A SERVICE PROVIDED BYTHE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE..IT'S PROVIDED FREE..

WITH NOINCOME OR TAX FORMRESTRICTIONS.

((NAT- TYPING ORSOMETHING TO BREAK IT UP))LASTLY... THERE ARE WAYS TOGET FREE IN-PERSON TAX HELP.IF YOU MAKE LESS THAN56-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR..LIVE WITH A DISABILITY..

ORSPEAK LIMITED ENGLISH..

YOUCAN SEARCH FOR VOLUNTEERINCOME TAX ASSISTANCE.

THEREARE LOCATIONS ACROSS THESTATE.

TAG: IF YOU MEETCRITERIA, BUT ARE ASKED TO PAYTO FILE, DOUBLE CHECK THE LINKTO THE TAX SITE.

MOST OFFEROTHER VERSIONS THAT CAN COST.LIKE TURBO TAX..

FACINGLAWSUITS ALLEGING THEY MADE ITDIFFICULT TO ACCESS AND USETHEIR FREE FILING SYSTEM.

GOTO ABC15.COM/ LETJOEKNOW FORMORE RESOURCES.

IMINVESTIGATOR JOE DUCEY..

IFYOUVE GOT A PROBLEM LET MEKNOW.STUDENTS FROM EMPIRE HIGHSCHOOL WERE SET TO TAKE OFF ONA TRIP TO JAPAN TODAY -- BUT