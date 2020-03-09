Global  

Madison Beer describes 'traumatising' private photo leak

Madison Beer describes 'traumatising' private photo leak

Madison Beer describes 'traumatising' private photo leak

Madison Beer describes 'traumatising' private photo leak

Madison Beer has described the "traumatising experience" that saw her private photos leaked when she was just 14.
Madison Beer No Longer Wants to Feel Shame Over Her Leaked Private Videos

Madison Beer is ready to forgive herself for the shame she’s felt for years. The 21-year-old singer...
