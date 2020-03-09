Global  

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York.

The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 76.
Report: Citibank shuffling Buffalo staff due to COVID-19

Citigroup is taking precautions with its large Amherst operation due to the coronavirus.
bizjournals - Published

Governor Andrew Cuomo Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency in New York: 'I'm Not Urging Calm, I'm Urging Reality'

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York, and announced the...
Mediaite - Published


Davidson County's first case of COVID-19 confirmed in Nashville; state's total cases now at 3

Davidson County's first case of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, has been confirmed in Nashville.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:45Published

Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged across the Tri-State Area over the weekend. New York declared a state of emergency, Connecticut announced its first case, and New Jersey is dealing with..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published

