Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:30s - Published Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping Panicked shoppers are stockpiling goods over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Some stores have taken steps to limit the amount of toilet paper, face masks and hand sanitizer each person can buy.

