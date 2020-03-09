Arlene Foster: UK still in containment phase

Speaking after attending the government's Cobra meeting, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed that the UK remains in the containment phase and said that people should continue to take a "common sense" approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Blairm.

