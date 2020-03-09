Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 09:38s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it.

Next we discuss some precautions that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus especially keeping in mind the festival of Holi where large public gatherings are the norm.

Finally we take a look at the statistics across the world as it battles the deadly virus.

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it.

Next we discuss some precautions that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus especially keeping in mind the festival of Holi where large public gatherings are the norm.

Finally we take a look at the statistics across the world as it battles the deadly virus.

#CoronavirusOutbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ies_adatta

Amitabh Datta cc @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @JPNadda Sh @drharshvardhan should be relieved from multilple portfolios to fo… https://t.co/udV3pDDIG4 55 minutes ago

HibernationON

Hibernating. RT @abhuwalka1: I am not sure whether I should be happy that, as of date, India has been spared the worst of the #coronavirus outbreak or I… 1 hour ago

abhuwalka1

Abhishek Bhuwalka, CFA I am not sure whether I should be happy that, as of date, India has been spared the worst of the #coronavirus outbr… https://t.co/i1q4cryBub 1 hour ago

kalkat_kaur

Harpreet Kaur-Kalkat @BorisJohnson Ahead of the game? Ms Harpreet Kaur-Kalkat & Family I saw this on the BBC and thought you should se… https://t.co/EfbO0TKGfA 5 hours ago

singalashish

Ashish Singal So this #Kerala family not only slipped through #Coronavirus screening but also attended gatherings, thus endangeri… https://t.co/pZMqenifsj 7 hours ago

rishika1009

Rishika Singh Times of India: Coronavirus outbreak: Searches in medicine shops across Delhi-NCR. https://t.co/pjJrJspWbS - appall… https://t.co/ch38OY7mpT 7 hours ago

ControlCorona

Corona Control Experts want travel ban to cover Italy and India to contain epidemic https://t.co/Wz7ZCZQdIU #CoronaControl… https://t.co/xnqsai89NS 8 hours ago

Maashish81us

AshishMishraPunewale RT @DevangVDave: For the first time in India @DaburIndia Chawanprash presents Coronavirus Outbreak in association with @timesofindia What… 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News

AS THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS SPRUNG INTO ACTION TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY, THE MAIN ISSUE THAT IS NOW BECOMING A CAUSE OF WORRY FOR THE GOVERNMENT IS THAT THE PEOPLE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News [Video]EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News

External Affairs Minister meets families of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran; Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in India; JD(U) leader's daughter declares herself CM candidate; Delhi police arrests PFI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.