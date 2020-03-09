'Love Island' winner Paige Turley doesn't "feel any pressure" to stay with Finley Tapp because they won the series.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lewis Capaldi sent a congratulatory text to Paige Turley According to Paige Turley, Lewis Capaldi sent a congratulatory text to her after she won 'Love Island'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:04Published 3 days ago Rebecca Gormley 'seeing where things go' with Biggs Chris 'Love Island' star Rebecca Gormley has hooked up with Biggs Chris following their time in the villa, and admitted she is "seeing where things go", but "nothing is official" between the pair just yet. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:00Published 6 days ago