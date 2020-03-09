Global  

Coronavirus: Six inmates killed in prison riots in Italy, as anger spread over quarantine measures

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Six inmates die as prison riots over coronavirus rules grip Italy

Prisoners revolt over new measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, where jails are...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca



Inmates climb roof of Milan prison in protest against coronavirus emergency lockdowns [Video]Inmates climb roof of Milan prison in protest against coronavirus emergency lockdowns

Six inmates have been killed during prison riots across Italy over government measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Footage from Monday (March 9) shows inmates on the rooftop of the San..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

Six dead as coronavirus restrictions trigger Italy prison riots [Video]Six dead as coronavirus restrictions trigger Italy prison riots

At least six inmates died in prison riots across Italy triggered by emergency restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:48Published

