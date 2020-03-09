Global  

'Hungama 2' new poster out

The new poster of comedy flick titled "Hungama 2" is finally out now.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to share the film's new poster with fans.

The poster features all the four lead actors and reads,"confusion unlimited".

#Hungama2 #Hungama #ShilpaShetty #meezaanj #PareshRawal #pranithasubhash #MeezaanJaffery

‘Hungama 2’s new poster will get you excited

In the poster, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is seen looking stunning as ever as she strikes a stylish pose....
IndiaTimes - Published


wHxSK8ibPUZCt3D

My lover Varun Dhawan❤️ RT @TheShilpaShetty: Presenting the new poster of #Hungama2! Gear up for confusion, laughter, and entertainment unlimited. Also, wishing @… 8 minutes ago

Kpviratian

Vaani 🌟 RT @asjadnazir: Hey @TSeries @Hungama_com the #MereAngneMein will go viral because of Asim Riaz fans & @iAmNehaKakkar vocals - so right thi… 10 minutes ago

KiaGiacom

KiaGia Daily News Wrap - #RajkummarRao and #BhumiPednekar to star in #BadhaaiDo, #Hungama2's new poster out, #BigB is gift… https://t.co/r782MQBODJ 21 minutes ago

PartapGaurav

Gaurav Rajput RT @MeezaanJ: Jab life Main ho double Hungama, toh birthday par aise surprises milte hain.. Presenting the new poster of #hungama2 @Rtnjn… 41 minutes ago

iqlikmovies

iQlik Movies Shilpa Shetty Pranitha Together Pose Hungama 2 @TheShilpaShetty @pranitasubhash @MeezaanJ @priyadarshandir… https://t.co/w3MRvj9mf8 1 hour ago

Asimis5

Asimfan❤❤ RT @GhulamHyder290: Hey @TSeries @Hungama_com the #MereAngneMein will go viral because of Asim Riaz fans & @iAmNehaKakkar vocals - so right… 1 hour ago

MovieBu55361399

Movie Buff Hungama 2 New Poster: Meezaan, Pranitha, Paresh Rawal & Shilpa Shetty's Film Looks Too Much Fun! Priyadarshan's 200… https://t.co/cBCiMuPCem 2 hours ago

