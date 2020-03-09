'Baaghi 3' crosses Rs 53.83 crore in first weekend 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:25s - Published 'Baaghi 3' crosses Rs 53.83 crore in first weekend The Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 3" has collected Rs 53.83 crore as domestic net earning over its first weekend. #Baaghi3 #Baaghi #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #bollywood #bollywoodnews 0

