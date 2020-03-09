Global  

Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar Interacted With Coronavirus Patient

Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar Interacted With Coronavirus Patient

Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar Interacted With Coronavirus Patient

The lawmakers said they directly interacted with the patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.
Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar say they met man with coronavirus

Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said Sunday they are isolating themselves...
Denver Post - Published

2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, say they are...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV NewsJapan Today



Republicans Self-Quarantine

After being dismissive of the public health threat, Republicans are learning the hard way that the coronavirus isn’t partisan.

