S&P 500 Movers: FANG, COG

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%.

Year to date, Cabot Oil & Gas registers a 0.5% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 50.2%.

Diamondback Energy is lower by about 74.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cimarex Energy, trading down 43.5%, and Amphenol, trading up 0.7% on the day.




