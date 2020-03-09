Global  

Baker creates a hyper-REALISTIC Filet-O-Fish CAKE for Lent

Baker creates a hyper-REALISTIC Filet-O-Fish CAKE for Lent

Baker creates a hyper-REALISTIC Filet-O-Fish CAKE for Lent

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, TX uses layers of cake, ganache, and modeling chocolate to create a stunning filet-o-fish cake perfect for Lenten Fridays on Sunday (March 8).
Baker creates a hyper-REALISTIC Filet-O-Fish CAKE for Lent

Natalie and the team's creations can be found on Instagram (@SideserfCakes) and YouTube (@SideserfCakeStudio).




