Lelan's morning forecast: Monday, March 9, 2020



Recent related videos from verified sources Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, March 9, 2020 Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:45Published 4 hours ago Quarantined Ship Expected To Dock In California Monday Plan is to start the evacuation process at some point Monday. The ship has to work with the tide and other logistics to figure out when it can dock exactly, Christiane Cordero reports (4:08). WCCO.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:08Published 5 hours ago