2Toms Brewing and Girls Pint Out celebrate International Women's Day

The ladies took the helm of "two-toms brewing company" today.the female led brewing company, "girls 'pint' out" teamed up with "two-toms" to celebrate international women's day."the team put their work to the test whether cleaning the tanks, measuring alcohol levels for the beer, or pouring out the ingredients for prep.

Girls pint out chapter head, carin steele, has seen the results of women in the brewing business, and doens't plan on stopping anytime soon.

The brewing event proceeds will go toward scholarships for women who want to learn more about brewing and get a better understanding