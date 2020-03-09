Biden Gets Super Pac Boost

Democrats' flagship 2020 super PAC plans to launch ads aiding Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Politico reports that the Pac is arguing that Biden is the likely nominee for president.

And, as the likely nominee, Biden needs to be defended from Republicans attacks.

Priorities USA has started "the process of conducting research and producing both digital and TV ads" to counter Trump.

The super PAC is "prepared to fight back against any false attacks waged by Republicans against Joe Biden.