Carolina Gonzalez - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Carolina Acuña Díaz González was a Colorado Renaissance Pioneer, renowned for her welcoming home, her active support for the arts and culture, and her uniquely authentic restaurant, Casa Mayan, a “Mutalista” or refuge for 40 years for immigrants in Colorado.

Carolina was an essential element in building and supporting the Denver community and ensuring that everyone felt a part of that community.

She opened her doors to people of all nationalities and walks of life.