Local governments face the coronavirus

Local governments face the coronavirusAs the coronavirus spreads, local governments are preparing for the illness.
U.S. Congress approves, sends to Trump $8.3 billion to fight coronavirus

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed and sent to President Donald Trump an $8.3 billion funding bill to...
SXSW, Ultra… Coachella? Why Festivals Wait for Local Governments to Force Coronavirus Cancellations

Most event insurance policies don’t cover pandemic diseases like the coronavirus, meaning it's...
PaulaBeder

Paula Beder RT @perthmoment: Instead of asking people not to buy face masks, I think the Governments should learn from Taiwan and HK to set up their lo… 48 minutes ago

OasisMrs

Oman RT @CNBC: Coronavirus live updates: Moody's says Chinese local governments face funding shortfalls https://t.co/V1Rx1ZvC3H 17 hours ago

newsfilterio

Investor News Coronavirus live updates: Moody's says Chinese local governments face funding shortfalls https://t.co/UN0JPsHPTE 2 days ago

MikeEge

Reformed Political Hobbyists for Biden RT @kevinmullin: Local governments look to revise procedures in face of growing coronavirus concerns https://t.co/R5VLfkKhR5 2 days ago

kevinmullin

Kevin Mullin Local governments look to revise procedures in face of growing coronavirus concerns https://t.co/R5VLfkKhR5 2 days ago

transeccional

transeccional RT @nmsonline: NEW: Facebook bans ads & marketplace posts selling medical face masks on both Facebook and Instagram as well as providing lo… 2 days ago

nmsonline

Nick Stylianou NEW: Facebook bans ads & marketplace posts selling medical face masks on both Facebook and Instagram as well as pro… https://t.co/4oBTNe0ZF9 2 days ago

zkanSheol

Nadav Igra — level 21 Goblin Vampire Is this a "face saving" measure or psych-warfare prong of a multi layered attack? https://t.co/hgFeFHRkgg 2 days ago


Coronavirus Precautions: Disaster Preparedness Expert Assesses If The U.S. Is Ready For An Outbreak [Video]Coronavirus Precautions: Disaster Preparedness Expert Assesses If The U.S. Is Ready For An Outbreak

There is still widespread anxiety about the ability of local and federal governments to deal with the coronavirus should an outbreak become widespread in this country; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez spoke with a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

