Tonight: 'Worm moon' to light up the sky, supermoon of the year
Monday will have the first full moon of March, called the Worm Moon.
It also happens to be the first supermoon of the year.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, due to its supermoon status, this year’s Worm Moon has been named the Super Worm Moon.
