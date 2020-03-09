Global  

Tonight: 'Worm moon' to light up the sky, supermoon of the year

Monday will have the first full moon of March, called the Worm Moon.

It also happens to be the first supermoon of the year.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, due to its supermoon status, this year’s Worm Moon has been named the Super Worm Moon.

The full worm supermoon is coming to a sky near you Monday night

The first supermoon of the year is coming to a sky near you on Monday, March 9. It will be the first...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tonight: 'Worm moon' to light up the sky, supermoon of the year

Monday will have the first full moon of March, called the Worm Moon. It also happens to be the first supermoon of the year. According to the Farmer&apos;s Almanac, due to its supermoon status, this..

Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week

Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week On March 9, the Full Worm Moon, the first supermoon of 2020, will be visible in the night sky. A supermoon occurs when the moon is on its closest orbital..

