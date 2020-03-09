Global  

Daredevil priest dramatically falls while sprinting across hot coal in India

This was the dramatic moment a firewalking priest slipped and fell during a fiery ritual.

Kariyappa, 40, a priest at a temple in Tungini village in Ramanagara in southern India, was taking part in the firewalking ritual during a fair on March 7.

As he was carrying a heavy idol made of solid metal, he lost balance and fell down while running across a bed of hot embers.

He quickly managed to get back on his feet and cross the fire pit.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Bangalore where he is being treated for his burns.
