Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90

‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90

‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90

‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90 The actor’s family announced his passing on Sunday.

Von Sydow was often known for being typecast as a sophisticated villain.

He had roles in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Flash Gordon.’ The Swedish-born actor also starred in ‘The Seventh Seal,’ one of 11 films he did with legendary director Ingmar Bergman.

He was nominated for two Oscars during his career, including a best actor nod in 1988 for his work in ‘Pelle the Conqueror.’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars,' 'Exorcist' Actor Max von Sydow Dead at 90


Extra - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsWales OnlineCBC.caHull Daily Mail


Max Von Sydow Dead - Game of Thrones' Three-Eyed Raven Dies at 90

Actor Max Von Sydow has passed away at the age of 90 years old. He has starred in legendary works...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comIndependentNPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GameofThrones24

Game of Thrones 'Game of Thrones' and 'Exorcist' Star Max von Sydow Dead at 90 - https://t.co/7fZYCVXRQT https://t.co/VEAEHhYaeE 14 seconds ago

The_Poying

💖Zach, Funniest Dude You Know💖 RT @DSCDP: Max von Sydow, star of The Exorcist and Flash Gordon dead at 90. 31 hits 14 solos at https://t.co/AkWL0jUIGW 53 seconds ago

StorinoCarmella

Carmella Storino RT @KarluskaP: Max von Sydow, star of 'The Exorcist,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars,' dead at 90 https://t.co/zpeT5DnCBH 58 seconds ago

ddAussie11206

DAN RT @CBSNews: "The Exorcist" star Max von Sydow dies at age 90 https://t.co/UNAQfy97Dl https://t.co/f2Ud2pCNC1 1 minute ago

PaulMick

Paul Mick RT @RollingStone: Max von Sydow, film icon and star of 'The Exorcist' and 'The Seventh Seal,' has died at the age of 90 https://t.co/WcVSUf… 2 minutes ago

satanic_plastic

Satanic Plastic Max von Sydow, Star of 'The Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist,' Dies at 90 // Rest in power! https://t.co/2s1KF2IFfJ 3 minutes ago

TheRetroBandito

Ceann Oh noooo, Max, my husband hardly knew thee Max von Sydow, Star of 'The Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist,' Dies at 9… https://t.co/tOEClisZNd 4 minutes ago

KarluskaP

Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ - Text TRUMP to 88022 Max von Sydow, star of 'The Exorcist,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars,' dead at 90 https://t.co/zpeT5DnCBH 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.