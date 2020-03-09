‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90
‘The Exorcist’ Star
Max Von Sydow Dead at 90 The actor’s family announced
his passing on Sunday.
Von Sydow was often
known for being typecast
as a sophisticated villain.
He had roles in ‘Star Wars:
The Force Awakens,’ ‘Game
of Thrones’ and ‘Flash Gordon.’ The Swedish-born actor also starred in
‘The Seventh Seal,’ one of 11 films he did
with legendary director Ingmar Bergman.
He was nominated for two Oscars during
his career, including a best actor nod in 1988
for his work in ‘Pelle the Conqueror.’