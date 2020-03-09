‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90

‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90 The actor’s family announced his passing on Sunday.

Von Sydow was often known for being typecast as a sophisticated villain.

He had roles in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Flash Gordon.’ The Swedish-born actor also starred in ‘The Seventh Seal,’ one of 11 films he did with legendary director Ingmar Bergman.

He was nominated for two Oscars during his career, including a best actor nod in 1988 for his work in ‘Pelle the Conqueror.’