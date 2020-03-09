Global  

Fearless turtle chillin' on top of an alligator's back in croc infested waters in Florida

You've gator be kidding me!

This brave turtle is one of the residents of Gator Beach, an alligator park home to over 100 juvenile alligators in Destin, Florida.

The filmer told Newsflare: "While it may look like the turtle is in danger, the alligators are too small to crack the turtle’s shell.

"The alligators are used to being fed Gator food that is bought by the guests of Gator Beach, so over the years the alligators have grown to view the turtles as roommates instead of as food." This funny video, which blew up on TikTok, was captured on Monday (March 2).

