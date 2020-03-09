AAA: 'Florida Drivers Could Easily Begin Seeing Sub-$2 Gasoline This Week' 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published AAA: 'Florida Drivers Could Easily Begin Seeing Sub-$2 Gasoline This Week' No, it is not a dream. So, stop pinching yourself. Prices at your local gas pump are down and could even sink to below $2 per gallon in some markets, according to the American Automobile Association. Katie Johnston reports.