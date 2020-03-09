UPMC Doctors Sending Coronavirus Tests To State And CDC 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:01s - Published UPMC Doctors Sending Coronavirus Tests To State And CDC While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, UPMC doctors said at a press conference that they have sent numerous tests to both the Pennsylvania State Department of Health and the CDC, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports. 0

