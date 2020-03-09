Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear
Global Stocks Plunge Amid
Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a
failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to
the worst one-day crash in crude in decades.
Saudi Arabia set off panic
within oil markets by
launching a price war.
The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal to meet OPEC's efforts to rescue the oil market after a panic caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P 500 (SPX) opened 6.9% lower.
The Dow (INDU) fell more than 1,800 points and
the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was down 7.1%.
The impact of the coronavirus has weighed
heavily on investors as the number of
confirmed cases continues to rise.