Bears in Russia and Canada are reportedly coming out of hibernation weeks earlier than expected.



Tweets about this WM Rine RT @abutler04: Due to Climate Change: Bears coming out of hibernation weeks earlier than expected. Bears in Russia and Canada are reportedl… 9 hours ago DC Cajun Bears coming out of hibernation weeks early https://t.co/0GjAYU9K9w 11 hours ago 🌟 Lil Spunky Skunk 🦨 On a similar note, bluebonnets and mountain laurels are blooming here in Austin. About a month earlier than usual.… https://t.co/RK7y5tVvep 16 hours ago Allen 🌊✊🏾🌈🇺🇸 Due to Climate Change: Bears coming out of hibernation weeks earlier than expected. Bears in Russia and Canada are… https://t.co/Rk50syJmr9 16 hours ago Sjk 🌊🇺🇸🐘🐝SaveTheBees RT @finsfanfirever: Bears coming out of hibernation weeks early https://t.co/R6L9MbBrso 17 hours ago Richard Bears coming out of hibernation weeks earlier than expected COME ON KING TRUMP DUMB DONALD U ARE A STABLE GENIUS… https://t.co/977a2ZJNnq 18 hours ago HeidiPoppy Bears coming out of hibernation weeks early https://t.co/Ao950DKPvN 19 hours ago Christopher M. Verbeck Bears coming out of hibernation weeks early https://t.co/zYaPwWsd2J 19 hours ago