Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Director Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Director Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Director Tests Positive For CoronavirusNY Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MissValerie4040

Miss Auntie Val RT @ABC: JUST IN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for coronavirus. "He is go… 4 seconds ago

seadolphin1

kim lookingbill Rick Cotton, Head of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey tests positive for coronavirus, will quarantine and… https://t.co/AMtdKJNBvZ 8 seconds ago

stayflyshoes

stayflyshoes RT @nytimes: The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the country's busiest bus terminal, has the coronavirus, Gov. Andre… 17 seconds ago

bearsweetness

edward bear RT @ABCWorldNews: JUST IN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for coronavirus.… 52 seconds ago

chrismunns

Chris Munns RT @WSJ: Rick Cotton, the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to New… 1 minute ago

TheBAsnyder

BA Snyder RT @ABCNewsLive: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for coronavirus. "He is goi… 1 minute ago

RetirementRight

Black Swan RT @Bewickwren: Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for the #coronavi… 1 minute ago

CocoThePatriot

Coco RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for coronavirus. "… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo [Video]Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo briefed reporters on coronavirus cases in the state and said, "this is not ebola, this is not SARS, this is not some science fiction movie come to life. The hysteria here..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out [Video]Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 142 over, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. That makes it the state with largest number of confirmed cases in the country. CBS2's Jenna..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.