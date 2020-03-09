Scientists Observe Brains Replaying Memories in Real Time 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published Scientists Observe Brains Replaying Memories in Real Time National Institutes of Health researchers, studying electrical activity in the brain cells of epilepsy patients, found brains may store memories in neural firing patterns that can be replayed over and over.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Scientists monitored brains replaying memories in real time In a study of epilepsy patients, researchers monitored the electrical activity of thousands of...

Science Daily - Published 5 days ago Also reported by • Terra Daily









You Might Like



Tweets about this Roy Bowman Scientists observe brains replaying memories in real time https://t.co/58ymtlZBpc 14 hours ago bidis koii Scientists Observe Brains Replaying Memories in Real Time https://t.co/aTsXrYWckW via @YouTube 1 day ago