Scientists Observe Brains Replaying Memories in Real Time

National Institutes of Health researchers, studying electrical activity in the brain cells of epilepsy patients, found brains may store memories in neural firing patterns that can be replayed over and over.
Scientists monitored brains replaying memories in real time

In a study of epilepsy patients, researchers monitored the electrical activity of thousands of...
Science Daily - Published Also reported by •Terra Daily



