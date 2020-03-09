Booker adds name to list of Biden endorsements 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published Booker adds name to list of Biden endorsements U.S. Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for the party's 2020 presidential nomination. Gavino Garay has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Democratic Candidates Pick Up Key Endorsements New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders picked up Rev. Jessee Jackson's backing. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:39Published 31 minutes ago