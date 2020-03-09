Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Booker adds name to list of Biden endorsements

Booker adds name to list of Biden endorsements

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Booker adds name to list of Biden endorsements

Booker adds name to list of Biden endorsements

U.S. Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for the party&apos;s 2020 presidential nomination.

Gavino Garay has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Candidates Pick Up Key Endorsements [Video]Democratic Candidates Pick Up Key Endorsements

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders picked up Rev. Jessee Jackson's backing.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.