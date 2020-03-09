McDonald's sort deux sandwichs déjeuner au poulet pané aujourd'hui 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published McDonald's sort deux sandwichs déjeuner au poulet pané aujourd'hui Alors que la mode est actuellement aux options végétales comme l'arrivée des boulettes Beyond Meat un peu partout au Canada, McDonald's décide d'aller dans une tout autre direction avec des nouvelles arrivées sur son menu déjeuner : des sandwichs déjeuner au poulet pané et assaisonné. 0

