Afghan President's swearing-in interrupted by rocket attack

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's swearing-in for a second term is interrupted by rocket fire.

He kept his cool as the palace was rocked by explosions.

Report by Barnesj.

0
Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Afghan inauguration: statement

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack targeting the inauguration of Ashraf...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration [Video]Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration

Islamic State is believed to have attempted to attack the re-election inauguration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. It comes just days after the U.S.-led troop withdrawal agreement was signed with the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

