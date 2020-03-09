Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four.

As of 9am on Monday, 319 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the Department of Health said.

Public Health England (PHE) will continue to trace close contacts of anybody diagnosed with Covid-19 in the containment phase, advising them to self-isolate at home to delay the spread of the virus.

The Government’s action plan for the disease has three separate stages – contain, delay and mitigate – alongside a research programme.

Moving to the next stage, an attempt to delay the spread of the outbreak, would mean that social distancing measures – such as restricting public gatherings and more widespread advice to stay at home – could be brought in.

In the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the death of a fourth patient with the disease and said that any further measures that could be introduced to tackle the spread of Covid-19 would be guided by scientific advice.