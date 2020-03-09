Second Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Minnesota now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:33s - Published Second Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Minnesota There's now a second case of COVID-19 in Minnesota, Kim Johnson reports (0:33). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Mar. 9, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Minnesota sees its first coronavirus patient, Department of Health confirms The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday that it had confirmed a case of COVID-19, the...

bizjournals - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this