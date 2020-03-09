Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Second Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Minnesota

Second Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Minnesota

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Second Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Minnesota

Second Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Minnesota

There's now a second case of COVID-19 in Minnesota, Kim Johnson reports (0:33).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Mar.

9, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Minnesota sees its first coronavirus patient, Department of Health confirms

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday that it had confirmed a case of COVID-19, the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota's 1st COVID-19 Case [Video]Minnesota's 1st COVID-19 Case

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the state's first case of COVID-19, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (3:26). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:26Published

Angie Craig Gathers Counties For Coronavirus Planning [Video]Angie Craig Gathers Counties For Coronavirus Planning

Minnesota’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 was officially announced Friday, Bill Hudson reports (4:06). WCCO 4 News at 5 – March 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.