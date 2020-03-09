'Drunk Bus' Stars Charlie Tahan, John Carlucci & Director Brandon LaGanke Chat About Their Comedy

Directed by Brandon LaGanke, Charlie Tahan and Kara Hayward star in "Drunk Bus," a coming-of-age comedy about a directionless campus bus driver and the charismatic samoan security guard named Pineapple, who is hired to protect him on the night-shift.

The two form an unlikely friendship as they work together to break out of the endless loop into a world of uncertainty, excitement and incredibly poor decision making.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview