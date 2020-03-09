Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus across New York state has increased to 142 from 105 the day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (March 9).

Most of the cases are in Westchester county, where a Manhattan lawyer believed to be at the center of the outbreak there resides, Cuomo told a news conference.

After saying the 'hysteria' was out of line, Cuomo said, "but for a vulnerable population member, senior citizen, underlying illness, be careful."