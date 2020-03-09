Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Andrew Cuomo > Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo briefed reporters on coronavirus cases in the state and said, "this is not ebola, this is not SARS, this is not some science fiction movie come to life.

The hysteria here is way out of line with the actuality and the facts."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus across New York state has increased to 142 from 105 the day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (March 9).

Most of the cases are in Westchester county, where a Manhattan lawyer believed to be at the center of the outbreak there resides, Cuomo told a news conference.

After saying the 'hysteria' was out of line, Cuomo said, "but for a vulnerable population member, senior citizen, underlying illness, be careful."



Recent related news from verified sources

The Agenda: Roswell takes a lead role against the coronavirus, UB launches a new department and a warm (but breezy) day lies ahead

MORNING LEAD Gov. Cuomo has announced that six medical facilities statewide will do rapid laboratory...
bizjournals - Published

Gov. Cuomo says state aiming for at least 1,000 coronavirus tests a day

Cuomo promised to ramp up testing for possible cases of the virus, aimingÂ to process samples for...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ResistFascista

🏴ALWAYS ANTIFASCIST JUST. WOW.#MediaFail #mainstream #media is just as bad as what nonsense #Trump puts out. @CNN where is the journal… https://t.co/ULKER7RMwF 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out [Video]Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 142 over, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. That makes it the state with largest number of confirmed cases in the country. CBS2's Jenna..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.