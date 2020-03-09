Global  

Aaron Carter gets girlfriend's name tattooed on his face

Aaron Carter gets girlfriend's name tattooed on his face

Aaron Carter gets girlfriend's name tattooed on his face

Aaron Carter gets new girlfriend's name tattooed on his face The singer has only been dating Melanie Martin for three months, but he's already committed her name to ink as he showcased a new tattoo above his eyebrow on social media over the weekend.

After visiting his hairstylist Brandon Peach to have his hair dyed back to "his signature bright blonde" look, Brandon posted photos of Aaron on his Instagram, which displayed the fresh tattoo.

Aaron's new romance comes after he split from Lina Valentina last year.

