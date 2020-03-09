John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live'

John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live' He is poised to make his 'SNL' debut on March 28, when he will appear on the iconic show alongside the musical guest Dua Lipa.

The upcoming episode will mark Dua's second appearance on the comedy sketch show, while John's 'SNL' debut will arrive one week after the release of his much-anticipated movie 'A Quiet Place Part II'.

John directed and stars in the upcoming film, which will also see him appear alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.