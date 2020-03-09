Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live'

John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live'

John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live'

John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live' He is poised to make his 'SNL' debut on March 28, when he will appear on the iconic show alongside the musical guest Dua Lipa.

The upcoming episode will mark Dua's second appearance on the comedy sketch show, while John's 'SNL' debut will arrive one week after the release of his much-anticipated movie 'A Quiet Place Part II'.

John directed and stars in the upcoming film, which will also see him appear alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Krasinski to Host 'Saturday Night Live' with Musical Guest Dua Lipa!

John Krasinski and Dua Lipa are taking over Saturday Night Live! The NBC comedy sketch show announced...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @vulture: It’s been a minute since John Krasinski has told a joke onscreen https://t.co/Dp0XLDbFHt 22 minutes ago

evn_j

Everton Lipa Family RT @headlineplanet: March 28 Saturday Night Live Lineup: Host - @johnkrasinski Musical Guest - @DUALIPA https://t.co/Zsbeg8mcfm 3 hours ago

BostonDotCom

Boston.com John Krasinski will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/SemhyqtSo3 https://t.co/7yTI856N1b 3 hours ago

vulture

Vulture It’s been a minute since John Krasinski has told a joke onscreen https://t.co/Dp0XLDbFHt 4 hours ago

bluejayfan78

bluejayfan78 RT @Z1035Toronto: John Krasinski To Host @nbcsnl With Musical Guest Dua Lipa #DirtyOnThe30 #Z1035Mornings https://t.co/pfmtoP6kxO 5 hours ago

gracie_hirsch

Gracie oh to be the girl I follow on Instagram who posted to her story the SNL notecards of John Krasinski as host and Dua… https://t.co/fJ612O1UcW 5 hours ago

SocialnnFilm_TV

SocialNN Film & TV John Krasinski, director of "A Quiet Place" and legendary star of "The Office," is set to host Saturday Night Live… https://t.co/mMHml1Z1St 5 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher John Krasinski getting ready to host Saturday night live https://t.co/bMSzHXjwdw March 8, 2020 John Krasinski for… https://t.co/oGQsVdPYNt 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Krasinski set to host Saturday Night Live [Video]John Krasinski set to host Saturday Night Live

Movie star John Krasinski is set to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:46Published

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards [Video]Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards On Feb. 13, Nickelodeon confirmed Chance the Rapper as the host of the Kids' Choice Awards on March 22, 2020. It will be Chance’s first time..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.