Brooklyn Beckham’s Brilliant Birthday Bash The star turned 21 on March 4th, and his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham, threw him a brilliant birthday bash on Sunday 8th March.

The guests at the event seemed to be in high spirits, including Brooklyn’s girlfriend Nicola Peltz: as the actress got to boogie alongside former 'Spice Girls' star Victoria.

Another person that partied at the event was Stormzy: and Victoria uploaded a cute video of the ‘Vossi Bop’ hitmaker and her daughter Harper Seven on the dancefloor.

Brooklyn and his girlfriend seemed to be very loved up at the party, and the photographer hailed his partner as being his “second half” in a cute photo on his Instagram Story.

