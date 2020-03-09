Global  

The Royal Family depart Westminster Abbey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finish their final official engagement as Royals.

They joined the Queen and senior members of the Royal Family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Report by Barnetth.

