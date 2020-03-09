Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael now < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:49s - Published Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael She recently split from Paul just three weeks after announcing their engagement on social media, and sources have now said Amanda isn't "taking it well at all" in the wake of their break-up A source told Us Weekly magazine: Paul confirmed the split on Sunday, and sources claim he ended the romance after realising it "couldn't go forward" because of Amanda's conservatorship, which meant her mother had the final say on whether the pair got married.

