Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael She recently split from Paul just three weeks after announcing their engagement on social media, and sources have now said Amanda isn't "taking it well at all" in the wake of their break-up A source told Us Weekly magazine: Paul confirmed the split on Sunday, and sources claim he ended the romance after realising it "couldn't go forward" because of Amanda's conservatorship, which meant her mother had the final say on whether the pair got married.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Split After 3-Week Engagement

It's over between Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael. E! News has learned that the two have broken up and...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael #AmandaBynes #PaulMichael https://t.co/CqWfVtRUQ5 6 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/lBAJFb4Xvk March 9, 2020 Amanda Bynes is "really upset" by her se… https://t.co/dKugMaeBNx 7 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/lBAJFb4Xvk March 9, 2020 Amanda Bynes is "really upset" by her se… https://t.co/FzUMzy9j7g 7 hours ago

love_runet

Love run Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/ov4d1qD3So 8 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/lBAJFb4Xvk March 9, 2020 Amanda Bynes is "really upset" by her sep… https://t.co/2KUWEDSipo 8 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Amanda Bynes ‘upset’ over break-up https://t.co/8UQSBERL1O 9 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/kfAtLkSMyo It's all over for Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael. The pair have officially spli… https://t.co/lrrRLcEy1H 16 hours ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Amanda Bynes Reportedly 'Really Upset' Over Breakup From Fiancé Paul Michael: https://t.co/EfOkIOqbPq https://t.co/9BH1J8e1CY 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up [Video]Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up

Amanda Bynes is "really upset" about her split from fiancé Paul Michael, whom she got engaged to just three weeks ago.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published

Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans [Video]Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans

Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiance to her fans.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.