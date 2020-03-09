Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss

Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss Selena and Dylan locked lips on the Disney show 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' in 2006 but Selena recently confessed she was actually attracted to Cole, saying she thought they would "be together one day".

Selena Gomez via 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Selena also confessed that kissing Dylan was "one of the worst days" of her life.

Selena Gomez via 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' And in response, Cole has taken to social media to tease his brother.

Cole Sprouse via Instagram