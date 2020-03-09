Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss

Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss

Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss

Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss Selena and Dylan locked lips on the Disney show 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' in 2006 but Selena recently confessed she was actually attracted to Cole, saying she thought they would "be together one day".

Selena Gomez via 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Selena also confessed that kissing Dylan was "one of the worst days" of her life.

Selena Gomez via 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' And in response, Cole has taken to social media to tease his brother.

Cole Sprouse via Instagram
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

After Selena Gomez said kiss with Dylan Sprouse was 'one of the worst days of life', Cole Sprouse trolls brother

On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Selena Gomez recalled her first kiss with Dylan Sprouse on 'The Suite...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Dylan Sprouse Pokes Fun at His Throwback Photo After Selena Gomez's Worst Kiss Revelation

Dylan's twin brother and Selena's childhood crush Cole Sprouse has also reacted to the actress'...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iSalenaGomezz

Selena gomez News Cole Sprouse Teases Brother Dylan About Selena Gomez Kiss - CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/ROiPbZAoIA @selenagomez https://t.co/DG9OLZmEy1 1 hour ago

selenagomezpix1

Selena Gomez news Cole Sprouse Teases Brother Dylan About Selena Gomez Kiss - CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/VxaH5FIihj #SelenaGomez 5 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss #ColeSprouse #DylanSprouse #SelenaGomez… https://t.co/uZb78He9lm 1 day ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez https://t.co/jNvwxKAhnX March 8, 2020 Cole Sprouse teased his… https://t.co/BCBCd2Ngm9 2 days ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss https://t.co/mrqqSVgviM https://t.co/ZsK5PebZLQ 2 days ago

selenagomezpix1

Selena Gomez news Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss - Advocateanddemocrat https://t.co/PftUAbP6pF #SelenaGomez 2 days ago

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Cole Sprouse teases brother Dylan about Selena Gomez kiss https://t.co/V1gK7nSwT0 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cole Sprouse Teases His Brother [Video]Cole Sprouse Teases His Brother

Selena and Dylan locked lips on the Disney show.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:04Published

Selena Gomez’s first kiss with Dylan Sprouse was one of the worst days of her life' [Video]Selena Gomez’s first kiss with Dylan Sprouse was one of the worst days of her life'

Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was one of the worst days of her life.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.