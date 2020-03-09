Global  

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils New York-Branded Hand Sanitizer

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils New York-Branded Hand SanitizerNY Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference.
New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies

New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State AgenciesWatch VideoOn Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to combat price gouging of hand...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



theo_wayt

Theo Wayt I might be reading too much into it but Andrew Cuomo labeling his inmate labor hand sanitizer "New York State Clean… https://t.co/uyLWHO161j 3 hours ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveils new product aimed at combating hand sanitizer shortage. https://t.co/nxyPxnWhi0 4 hours ago

DominicanPie

DominicanPie RT @thedailybeast: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a novel approach to containing the spread of the new coronavirus: “NYS Clean,” a New York… 5 hours ago

BillEllson

Bill Ellson Coronavirus: New York Port Authority chief Rick Cotton tests positive as number of cases in state hits 142 Governor… https://t.co/wGN1YVUbTt 6 hours ago


Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States [Video]Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed an additional 37 cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number to 142 in New York. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published

Coronavirus Update: No Cases In New Rochelle Schools, But 'Hotspot' On High Alert [Video]Coronavirus Update: No Cases In New Rochelle Schools, But 'Hotspot' On High Alert

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Rochelle schools would be closed Monday but they were not, yet 18% of students stayed away anyway. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published

