No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes To Capture Big Ten Crown

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s
Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists to lead No.

6 Maryland past Ohio State 82-65 in Sunday's Big Ten tournament championship game.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes To Capture Big Ten Crown https://t.co/FivX9ljlxd https://t.co/SzVnJVIade 3 hours ago

SouthBaltimore

SouthBaltimore.com No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes To Capture Big Ten Crown https://t.co/5AFWBzptLq 6 hours ago

terptalkwbb

Terp Talk WBB RT @hoopfeed: Maryland rolls past Ohio State to capture Big Ten crown https://t.co/428VFw6NUS #ncaaw 7 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes To Capture Big Ten Crown https://t.co/eUSbeAtl3M https://t.co/at281DuGkn 8 hours ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes To Capture Big Ten Crown https://t.co/kaJSPUk85N Via @USATODAY 10 hours ago

forestecw

Forest Echter "No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes to Capture Big Ten Crown" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0hcfkIFRb3 12 hours ago

coffeecup2c

Catherine Ford RT @wjz: CONGRATS LADY TERPS! Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists to lead No. 6 Maryland past O… 12 hours ago

rouutnews

Rouut No. 6 Maryland rolls past Buckeyes to capture Big Ten crown https://t.co/P71f7lJ2ab https://t.co/YmHmwmEcwC 12 hours ago


Surging No. 7 Maryland Seeks Strong Finish For Big Ten Crown [Video]Surging No. 7 Maryland Seeks Strong Finish For Big Ten Crown

While charting the course for No. 7 Maryland’s attempt to secure its first Big Ten regular-season title, coach Mark Turgeon eschewed the cautious one-game-at-a-time approach. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published

