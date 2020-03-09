No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes To Capture Big Ten Crown 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published No. 6 Maryland Rolls Past Buckeyes To Capture Big Ten Crown Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists to lead No. 6 Maryland past Ohio State 82-65 in Sunday's Big Ten tournament championship game.

