Wall Street plunge resumes after trading halt

Wall Street plunge resumes after trading halt

Wall Street plunge resumes after trading halt

Stock trading resumed after a Monday nosedive of 7 percent in the benchmark S&amp;P 500 forced so-called circuit breakers to temporarily halt stock trading.

