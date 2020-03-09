Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tripadvisor, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of TRIP, for a cost of $21.73 each, for a total investment of $965,768.

Investors have the opportunity to snag TRIP even cheaper than Kaufer did, with the stock changing hands as low as $20.21 in trading on Monday which is 7.0% below Kaufer's purchase price.

Tripadvisor is trading off about 4% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director Robert F.

Savage Jr. bought $636,032 worth of New Senior Investment Group, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $6.36 a piece.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Savage Jr. in the past year.

New Senior Investment Group is trading off about 10.6% on the day Monday.

Bargain hunters can grab SNR at a price even lower than Savage Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.53 at last check today which is 13.1% below Savage Jr.'s purchase price.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: FCX, UPWK [Video]Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: FCX, UPWK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published

Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: NLSN, RHP [Video]Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: NLSN, RHP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.