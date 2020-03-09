Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:34s - Published Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson will be in the Monday Night Football studio for Leicester City vs Aston Villa.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'A great man' - former Leicester City boss delivers heartfelt tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Leicester City latest news - Sven-Goran Eriksson was full of praise for the late Leicester City owner...

Leicester Mercury - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like