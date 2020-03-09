On The Beat 3/9/20 - Dermatology Clinic on Acne Treatments

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson in the studio.

Today it's dr. anna woodson, and we're talking about a topic that not only do adults have an issue with, but also kids, i had it as a teenager, and we are talking about acne.

Welcome to the show, my friend.

Dr. woodson: thank you for having me.

Troy: explain to everyone at home what acne actually is.

Dr. woodson: so, acne is actually the medical term for a pimple, and there are actually several ingredients, if you will, as to what makes acne.

And so you're talking about overactive oil glands, bacteria, clogged pores, hormones play a role, and certainly genetic or family history.

Troy: okay.

Now, i was saying to you off camera that i had it very severe as a child, and one of the things that my nanna used to say to me is, "go and wash your face with the good sunlight soap."

Now, that doesn't work.

Dr. woodson: well, it's interesting because we actually tell people to use a gentle face wash.

Scrubbing too harshly and using too harsh soaps and a lot of the soaps that are geared towards acne and are labeled acne washes may interfere with our medications and may dry your skin out and actually worsen acne.

Troy: all right.

Well, let's get into that, can we?

Dr. woodson: yes.

Troy: how do i know if i need to go and see a doctor like a gp, or a dermatologist when it comes to my acne?

Dr. woodson: so i think the point at which you try maybe a good face wash and over the counter medications and are prescribed a few medicines but your acne is getting worse or you notice the dark spots and the scarring, i think at that point it would be a good idea to seek the opinion of a dermatologist.

Troy: well, because people just assume, "i'll go and see my gp."

Well, not everyone knows everything, so go and speak to someone who specializes in this.

Troy: let's talk a little bit about the treatment plans, can we?

Dr. woodson: sure.

Troy: i would assume there are different ones for guys and girls, different types of acne.

Dr. woodson: so, sometimes we do have to be a bit more aggressive depending on how severe the acne is.

We usually start out again, with a gentle face wash and we recommend actually products that you use, say non-comedogenic like your sunscreens, your moisturizers, your cleansers, and then we may do a topical antibiotic, and a retinol at night, and sometimes, depending on how severe the acne is, you may need to do a pill by mouth.

Troy: okay.

How long are these treatments going on for?

Dr. woodson: so, that's the other thing.

You must realize that the acne medicines are not magic, so it does take time, you do have to be patient.

So we usually tell people to give at least eight to 12 weeks before you notice a sizable improvement.

Troy: okay.

Within that eight to 12 weeks, how often would i be coming to see you?

Dr. woodson: so i usually tell people to check back with me at that three month mark, and if they're not satisfied with the way that their acne is improving, we may get more aggressive, we may tweak their plan a bit.

Troy: all right.

How come out acne scars?

Dr. woodson: that's an interesting question.

So there's so much inflammation in the skin, the bacteria, and the clogged pores, and also your genetic tendency all sort of mix together to form this more scarring acne, if you will.

Troy: some people scar worse than others.

Dr. woodson: they're more predisposed to it, yes.

Troy: yeah.

Interesting question, i hope, if you don't mind me asking.

When it comes to african- american women and caucasian women, the difference with their skin tones.

Dr. woodson: because of the darker skin types, they are more predisposed to those dark spots that are left behind that can be just as stressful.

And interestingly, i see african- american men and women and they don't realize that this is sort of the residual of their acne.

Their actual acne has gone away but they're left with these dark spots that do take even longer to go away, sometimes a year or more.

Troy: really?

Dr. woodson: mm-hmm .

Troy: and so you were talking a little bit about different types of treatments for african-american people as opposed to caucasian people, right?

Dr. woodson: sure.

So, there are different topical medications that can be prescribed that do target discoloration, and so sometimes we do have to get a little creative.

Troy: well, that's why you're the professional.

That's why we need to come and see you.

We appreciate you.

Dr. woodson: thank you.

Troy: thank you for coming in.

Dr. woodson: thank you.

Troy: you always give us great information for the issues that we have.

Dr. woodson: i enjoyed it.

